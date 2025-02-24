CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Another restaurant said goodbye to Corpus Christi, but another is on the way.

Joe's Crab Shack at 5025 South Padre Island Drive closed its doors on Jan. 26, making the Joe's Crab Shack on the Lawrence Street T-Head the sole Joe's Crab Shack location in Corpus Christi.

Joe's Crab Shack on SPID says goodbye, but what's next?

KRIS 6 stopped by the former seafood restaurant Monday morning and found the restaurant's sign has been removed and contractors are renovating the building.

So, we contacted Joe's Crab Shack's parent company, Landry's Restaurant and Joe's Crab Shack's Chief Operating Officer Terry Turney sent us the following statement:

“Joe's Crab Shack located at 5025 South Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi closed on January 26th to make way for a new culinary concept slated to open this spring. We appreciate the support from our customers and look forward to unveiling more details on the transformation in the coming weeks.”