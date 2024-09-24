Intersection closures on Everhart Rd. between SPID and South Alameda St. expected throughout October

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Work crews will update utility lines throughout October and will plan intermittent intersection closures on Everhart Road between South Padre Island Drive and South Alameda Street.

"Most of the closures will be where Everhart Road intersects with Avalon Street and the east side of Harry Street, though additional closures may be necessary," stated city officials.

According to city officials, the project's completion is expected in late fall of 2026.

"The City of Corpus Christi is committed to projects that maintain or improve roadway infrastructure and promote safe and efficient traffic flow for all city residents, businesses, and visitors," added city officials.

The Everhart Road project includes demolishing and rebuilding existing roadways with new concrete pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, signage, pavement markings, traffic signals, and streetlight improvements.

In addition to surface improvements, the Everhart Road project includes improvements to stormwater, water, wastewater, and gas infrastructure.