In the wake of Helene, shelter volunteer training held by the American Red Cross of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Red Cross of Coastal Bend held a free half day training session to certify Coastal Bend residents as the next batch of Red Cross shelter volunteers.

Gilbert Landin and Priscilla Guerra who both participated in the class Wednesday, recently retired.

"I’ve always wanted to do it but I’ve never had the opportunity. So know that I have the opportunity so I’m more than willing to step up and see what I can do," Landin said.

"I’ve been wanting to volunteer with the Red Cross for years. And now that I have more time, I feel like it’s my calling," Guerra said.

They learned different material from different phases of an operation to how a shelter would be split up.

These trainees said the best part for them idea of helping people.

"It’s very gratifying to be able to go out and help people," Guerra said.

"I try to put myself in the other persons shoes. And I would gladly take a helping hand if I needed it," Landin said.

Which the Angelina Garica, Executive Director of American Red Cross of Coastal Bend said, they could always use more of.

"We absolutely always need additional volunteers. Whether it’s responding to disasters here in Corpus Christi, like a home fire. That’s devastating and a disaster to the families that’s happening too," Garcia said.

And added with the damage due to Hurricane Helene, the matter is pressing.

"We currently from the Coastal Bend chapter have 5 volunteers immediately and said we want to go and support the victims of hurricane Helene. So we have 5 out in the field right now," Garcia said.

Garcia reminded that travel, airfare and meals are paid for by American Red Cross for volunteers. She mentioned that the classes are also paid for, but said there are other ways to help if time commitment is an issue.

"They can always to make a donation to American Red Cross."

