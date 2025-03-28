Human rib found on city's Southside identified as Caleb Harris

A human rib that was found on the city's Southside in December 2024 has been identified as belonging to Caleb Harris.

Harris, a 21-year-old Texas A&M-Corpus Christi student, disappeared from his off-campus apartment in the early morning of Monday, March 4, 2024.

Four months later, on June 24, city workers conducting maintenance at the Perry Place wastewater lift station discovered human remains inside a wastewater collection well. The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office was unable to identify the remains based on severe decomposition, so they sent them to the University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHSC) for DNA analysis, where the ID came back positive for Caleb Harris.

That same lab also processed and identified the rib, which was found near the same place where Caleb's remains were initially discovered.

According to a statement from Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Kannan:

"The reason for the amendment is that on 12-2-24 we received a human rib, and it was sent to UNTCHI (Center for human identification) who confirmed that the rib belonged to Caleb Wilson Harris, per DNA.”

The cause of Harris' death has been ruled as "undetermined", and CCPD has not classified his case as a homicide.

