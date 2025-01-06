How to protect your plants during cold weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Gil’s Garden Center and Landscape Co., employees are taking precautions to ensure all plants are safe from the upcoming cold front.

Neighborhood News Reporter Naidy Escobar took a a trip to talk with staff members who give recommendations on how to keep your plants safe during the cold weather.

Matt Pinkerton, an employee at Gil’s, said some plants are vulnerable to the chill. He recommends special care for tropical plants and succulents, which can suffer if exposed to freezing temperatures.

“Those tropicals are something you definitely want to focus on protecting, more than anything. Your succulents, which hold moisture in their leaves, are also at risk. If the moisture freezes, it can kill the plant,” said Pinkerton.

If you have potted plants, Pinkerton suggests giving them a little extra attention. Since the ground can’t be watered during cold weather and our water restrictions, make sure to water your potted plants. Then, gather them together on your patio or another sheltered area and cover them with insulation fabric.

Pinkerton emphasized that securing insulation fabric properly is key when using insulation fabric.

“Put bricks on it or use landscape pins to hold it in place. You don’t want any air seeping through,” he said.

He added that properly sealing the fabric will help trap warmth from the ground and retain moisture, creating a mini greenhouse effect for your plants.

While it might be tempting to cover your plants with plastic, Pinkerton suggested to not do that.

“The direct sunlight can heat up the plastic and do more damage than good. The plastic can essentially burn your plants,” he said.

And if you don't have an insulation fabric, Pinkerton recommends using blankets.

Following these simple steps, you can keep your plants safe and thriving during the cold weather.

