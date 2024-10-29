Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiSouthside

Actions

High school student struck by vehicle while crossing the street to board school bus

SchoolBusAccident.png
Contributed photo
SchoolBusAccident.png
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRIST, Tx — A 17-year-old King High School student was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street to get on a school bus on the city's south side, according to Corpus Christi police.

The vehicle struck the teen just after 8 a.m. as she was crossing the road near Wooldridge Road and Wind Hollow Drive.

Police say the student was not in a crosswalk when she crossed the street. Emergency crews arrived and took the teen to a local hospital.

According to the teen's mom, she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Traffic investigators say the vehicle that struck the teen remained on the scene.

King High school student struck by vehicle

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election Headquarters