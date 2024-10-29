High school student struck by vehicle while crossing the street to board school bus

CORPUS CHRIST, Tx — A 17-year-old King High School student was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street to get on a school bus on the city's south side, according to Corpus Christi police.

The vehicle struck the teen just after 8 a.m. as she was crossing the road near Wooldridge Road and Wind Hollow Drive.

Police say the student was not in a crosswalk when she crossed the street. Emergency crews arrived and took the teen to a local hospital.

According to the teen's mom, she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Traffic investigators say the vehicle that struck the teen remained on the scene.