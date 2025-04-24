Halo-Flight receives $50,000 donation to continue providing critical air medical services to Coastal Bend

Halo-Flight received a $50,000 donation from Flint Hills Resources to continue providing critical air medical services to the Coastal Bend community.

The donation will support Halo-Flight's ongoing operations and assist with the "Flights of Angels Golf Tournament."

"These funds are actually going to be direct impact. I mean, you see the aircraft behind us. We've updated our technology, we've updated equipment, just so we can give an overall best outcome for our patients," said Shannon Garcia, Director of Marketing at Halo-Flight.

Garcia emphasized that Halo-Flight couldn't provide their services without the support of the community and their partners.

