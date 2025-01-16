Grant Middle School student returns to class after brave cancer battle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When 7th grader Cody Albornoz walked into Grant Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 16, he held onto his parents tightly as staff and students welcomed him with open arms.

Albornoz was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer, in October 2023. The pain started in his left leg and doctors began treatment immediately. As a result, he had to miss a lot of school.

While walking down Barracuda Hallway, dozens of Cody's friends and classmates snapped their fingers and waved hands in excitement. Cody lives with non-verbal autism, but a different path took him on a journey to save his life.

His parents, Brandee and Jude Albornoz, told Neighborhood News Reporter Alexis Scott that Thursday's new beginning was overwhelming, but the support of their community helped ease it all.

"We thought autism was going to be his cross to bear and it actually turns out cancer was the cross and autism was the benefit," his father, Jude said.

During treatment, doctors also found signs of cancer that spread to his lungs. They even considered amputating his leg where the tumor was found. He went through chemotherapy and was able to receive a bone graft to help redeem the leg.

“Now we are six months out NED, which is ‘No Evidence of Disease and he's doing phenomenal," Brandee said.

Although Cody is young and was faced with a terrifying task of survival, he shows there is no age limit to fighting fearlessly and being a hero.

"He is the one that instilled it into us to just take things as they come," Brandee said. "If this can just help in that way, if this can just help anybody be inspired to just keep on keeping on. Believe in them, give them a chance.”

Cody's parents said he still has several doctor's appointments ahead, but say his strength and bravery will continue to push the family forward.

