Everhart Road partially reopens as construction project continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everhart Road between Staples Street and Alameda Street has reopened to traffic, marking progress in the ongoing $30 million road construction project.

While this section is now accessible, crews will continue working on Everhart Road at McArdle Road, creating new traffic patterns for drivers.

Beginning Friday, the northbound lanes at the intersection will be closed. Drivers will be rerouted to the Everhart Road southbound lanes between McArdle Road and Burney Drive.

Eastbound access to those roads will be closed, and left turns onto McArdle from Everhart will not be allowed. This will be in effect until July.

The construction project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

