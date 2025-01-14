Egg prices soar 38% from a year ago, local businesses feel the impact

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've found yourself reaching for eggs at the grocery store and noticed the price hike, you're not alone. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of eggs has risen nearly 38% in the past year, causing a ripple effect across households and local businesses in Corpus Christi.

Jordan Jaradat, who owns Picc-A-Dilly, a grocery store, and Chops & Eggs, a restaurant, shared how this price surge has impacted his business.

“For the restaurant business, we probably use 4,000 eggs a week. That affects our profit margins, but at the same time, we did not increase our price on eggs,” Jaradat said.

Other businesses have had to raise prices. Gretchen Stinson, owner of Serendipity Mini Farm in Robstown, explained that after years of keeping prices steady, she had no choice but to raise them.

“As a small farmer, I have not raised prices until just last year, after my own increases over time,” Stinson said.

The avian flu, or bird flu, has been a significant factor in the price increase. Stinson explained that millions of chickens have been lost due to the outbreak.

]

“I know there's been something like 21 million chickens lost just since October. So at a rate of about one egg a day, that's 21 million eggs a day we've lost. So supply and demand is a big part of it,” she said.

In addition to the avian flu, Stinson said other factors, such as colder weather, shorter days during the winter, and continued inflation, have played a role. She also pointed out that increased demand for eggs, driven by higher-protein diets and healthier eating habits, has contributed to the price hike.

Despite the current challenges, there may be some relief ahead.

“The good news is we could see prices go down as early as March,” Stinson said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.