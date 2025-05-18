Driver arrested after going 105 mph on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 42-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving after police spotted him traveling at extreme speeds and endangering other drivers on a Corpus Christi highway early Sunday morning.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department, officers observed an SUV traveling eastbound on South Padre Island Drive (SPID) near the Weber Road exit at around 2:30 a.m.

The vehicle was clocked at over 105 mph while changing lanes and cutting off other drivers on the highway.

Officers were able to make a traffic stop after the SUV exited the highway near SPID and Airline Road.

Ruben Contreras, 42, was arrested for reckless driving and transported to the City Detention Center for booking.

This incident is part of ongoing enforcement efforts targeting reckless driving throughout Corpus Christi.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

