DPS investigating vehicle crash off HWY 286, CR 22

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the circumstances of a vehicle crash on State Highway 286 and County Road 22, on the city's Southside.

According to DPS's Sergant Mallory, a Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on HWY 286 when it crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a Toyota Highlander and a Chevy pickup truck.

Four people were hospitalized, with two of them needing surgery.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.