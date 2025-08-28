Developing: Heavy police presence at Crane's Landing Apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were spotted at Crane's Landing Apartments on the 3900 block of Panama Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

Police would not give us many details, but they did tell us they were there as part of an active investigation.

Officers did arrest a 19-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant, but said she was not connected to the case they're working on.

This is a developing story, you can count on Kris 6 News to keep you updated.

