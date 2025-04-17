Del Mar College expands culinary program to support Corpus Christi’s hospitality industry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is expanding its culinary arts program to better prepare students for careers in the growing hospitality industry in Corpus Christi.

Chef Israel Villanueva, the culinary arts instructor at Del Mar College, explained the program's evolution.

"What we're doing is we're expanding. So before we were a restaurant management program, and we fell under business administration... So now we're culinary and hospitality program. And then also the hospitality program... that's going to expand... now we're hospitality and tourism," Villanueva said.

The program combines classroom knowledge with practical experience, training students through simulations including a la carte meal preparation with real-time deadlines.

Jose Chavarin, who has been in the program for two years, appreciates the real-world training.

"We're doing a simulation of what it would feel like if you were in a restaurant with a 15 minute ticket window... so that we actually have the real feel for it," Chavarin said.

The program has already produced successful graduates like Michaelah Maddalone, who completed the program in 2023 and now owns the Corpus Christi Cooking Club.

Maddalone credits Del Mar College for her success.

"They have a program where they... allow you to practice putting on like a service for the public... I also enjoyed Mrs. Pollakis's business classes because she taught a lot about what to do, expect in industry... how to requisition properly, how to account for food usage and waste... and it just was really helpful," she said.

As a business owner, Maddalone believes a strong local culinary scene is vital for Corpus Christi's tourism industry.

"If we're not producing the proper chefs in hospitality industries to meet that need for amazing food experiences, then Corpus Christi is not going to grow... If the hospitality standards aren't high here, that's really bad for us," Maddalone said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

