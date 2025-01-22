Dead tilapia found at Lakeview Park pond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lakeview Park on Holly Road has recently been the site of an unusual occurrence of dead tilapia floating on the surface. Linda and Robert Raye, who visit the park weekly to pick up trash, said they’ve noticed the fish washing ashore.

“A couple of weeks ago, we saw a lot of fish coming up on shore, and they were dead, which is unusual because, in past years, we have never really seen any dead fish in here,” the couple said.

James Sanchez, Angler Engagement Coordinator with the Harte Research Institute at TAMUCC, confirmed the fish species in question is tilapia. Based on photos taken on January 18, he explained, “Those are ones that perished and floated back up. What happens is they gas up from the decaying, and they float up like that.”

Sanchez attributed the die-off to the recent cold water temperatures.

“They’re more of a warm-water species. They’re not able to handle such cold weather temperatures, especially if they fall below fifty degrees,” Sanchez said.

When asked about the potential ecological impact on the pond, Sanchez noted this actually benefits the other living organisms in the pond.

“In terms of ecological benefits, it’s a good thing. As those fish decay, they are recycling back all the nutrients. All the decomposers start consuming,” Sanchez said.

He cautioned that with the ongoing cold weather this week, it’s possible more dead tilapia will surface in the pond at Lakeview Park or other parts of the Coastal Bend.

If you see dead fish in a pond or along the Texas coast, report it to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Spills and Kills team at 512-389-4848.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.