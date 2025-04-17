Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiSouthside

Actions

Creekside student who brought knife posed no threat to school, according to police

A parent called and warned the school that the student had accidentally placed a knife in the lunchbox.
Creekside Elementary.png
KRIS 6
Creekside Elementary.png
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Creekside Elementary student who brought a knife to school posed no threat to the school and was an 'accident,' according to police.

A parent of the student who brought the knife to school notified school staff that the steak knife was in his lunchbox so he could cut up his food.

Yesterday, Creekside Elementary released a statement saying that the student used "threatening language," but police clarified that the student was not a threat to the school.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SUNRISE SHOUTOUTS