Creekside student who brought knife posed no threat to school, according to police

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Creekside Elementary student who brought a knife to school posed no threat to the school and was an 'accident,' according to police.

A parent of the student who brought the knife to school notified school staff that the steak knife was in his lunchbox so he could cut up his food.

Yesterday, Creekside Elementary released a statement saying that the student used "threatening language," but police clarified that the student was not a threat to the school.

