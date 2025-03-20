Crashes involving motorcycles increased in Nueces County; riders emphasize safety and awareness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In recent years, Nueces County has experienced a rise in motorcycle-related crashes. According to Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) statistics, there were 116 motorcycle crashes in 2022, 122 in 2023, and 131 in 2024, a steady increase each year.

Local motorcyclists are urging both riders and drivers to prioritize safety and awareness. Danny Clark, owner of Dynamo Cycle, emphasized the importance of vigilance.

"Be on the lookout for everybody. The person out there that could be on the motorcycle could be a friend, a brother, an uncle, a mom, a schoolteacher. Anybody out there rides motorcycles," Clark said.

He mentioned the necessity of proper safety gear for riders.

"The right gear, right gear that fits, proper helmet, proper gloves, the basic minimum gear that the class offers is something I highly recommend," Clark said.

Clarence Reyes organizes weekly motorcycle training sessions, focusing on maneuvers such as U-turns, swerving, and emergency stops.

"It's better to actually have those skills when we actually need those skills, rather than needing it and we don't know how to do it properly," Reyes said.

Darren Corley has been riding motorcycles for 22 years. He adds that the practice should never stop.

"The day you stop learning is the day you need to get off the motorcycle."

The importance of safety gear and awareness is underscored by the experiences of riders like Juan Anzaldua, who was struck by a truck a few years ago.

"I was on Highway 37 heading to a bike meet when a truck clipped me in the emergency lane. I went down, totaled my bike," he said.

Anzaldua suffered torn ligaments in both knees but continues to ride, reinforcing the need for constant vigilance.

"We're always out here. Some of us ride daily. Just keep an eye out, put the phones down. We'll look for you if you look for us," Anzaldua said.

The group meets for free training at 6 p.m. every Friday night at the parking lot across the street from the Residence Inn on Shoreline Blvd.

