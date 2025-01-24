Southside CPA offers solutions for taxpayers behind on filing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Southside CPA is offering solutions for taxpayers who haven’t filed their taxes in years, emphasizing that there’s always a way forward, no matter how overwhelming the debt may seem.

Joe Hopkins, a CPA with over 30 years of experience, estimates there are at least 10 million Americans and tens of thousands of Texans who are significantly behind on their taxes.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s at least half a million taxpayers in the state of Texas who have significant debts or haven’t filed their tax returns in a long time," Hopkins said.

Tony Jaramillo Joe Hopkins CPA

Hopkins shared that many of his clients feel paralyzed by fear.

"I get a lot of clients that haven’t filed tax returns in a very long time. They’re scared, they’re worried, wondering if they’re going to get thrown in jail, etc.," he explained.

While unpaid taxes can escalate quickly, Hopkins said there are ways to prevent further complications.

"It’s very easy for a forty-five hundred dollar tax bill to go up to seven, eight thousand dollars in just a few years," he said.

Hopkins also highlighted the potential consequences for ignoring taxes.

"Eventually, you’ll start getting some nastier letters along the way, and ultimately they can levy your bank accounts or take some of your assets in some very extreme situations," he warned.

Despite these challenges, Hopkins stresses that there is hope. "Whether we set that up for hardship where they can’t pay that amount right now, but maybe later. Or set up installment agreements or something else," he said.

He encouraged taxpayers to take action early and not let fear hold them back.

"I want people to realize that not be afraid. Get your taxes done early. Whether you’re using an online resource or a tax pro," Hopkins advised.

Tax season for 1040 personal filers begins Jan. 27 and runs through April 15.

