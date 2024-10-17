Corpus Christi resident wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from Moore Plaza H-E-B

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Corpus Christi resident has won the top prize for the Texas Lottery scratch-off game "$1,000,000 Lucky 7s."

Texas Lottery officials said the winning $1 million ticket was bought for $20 at H-E-B in Moore Plaza.

Of course, the claimant elected to remain anonymous, according to lottery officials.

"This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Lucky 7s offers more than 76.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.40," said Texas Lottery officials.

A Corpus Christi resident won the top prize for the Texas Lottery scratch-off game "Premiere Cash" back in April 2024 after purchasing a winning $2 million ticket at H-E-B on Waldron Road for $30.

