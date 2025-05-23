CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents are making a splash at the city's first new public pool in five decades, which opened Friday at the Bill Witt Aquatic Center.

The $12 million facility features water slides, a splash pad, and lap swimming facilities, drawing dozens of visitors on opening day.

Corpus Christi opens first new public pool in 50 years

"I'm 79. Been lap swimming for years," said Bonnie Brooks, a swimming instructor at the new facility.

Six-year-old Olivia Keen was among the first to enjoy the new amenities.

"I like that it dumps down [water bucket] on you and gets you really wet!" Keen said.

City officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of the new recreational space.

"Come and enjoy this. This is for the kids and the families here in District five and the entire city," said Councilman Gil Hernandez.

With the city currently under Stage 3 drought restrictions, officials have implemented water conservation measures at the new facility.

"We are very, very mindful of the drought conditions that we're in. We add a solution to the water that eliminates evaporation by 50 percent. It's a food grade, so it goes in there," said Robert Dodd, Parks and Rec Director.

The splash pad will operate on reduced hours, open only Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., instead of the originally planned six days per week.

"We've cut that back to Friday, Saturdays and Sundays from eight a.m. to eight p.m. Again, I think it's important for our citizens to be able to go out and enjoy that," Dodd said.

