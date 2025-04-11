Corpus Christi gynecologist speaks out about growing shortage of gynecologists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Southside gynecologist is raising concerns about a growing shortage of OB-GYN specialists in Corpus Christi. Dr. Carolina Perdario said several doctors have either retired or left the area in recent years, leaving patients with limited options and long wait times.

“Two gynecologists who were in practice for over 30 years recently retired,” Dr. Perdario said.

The result - a surge in calls and referrals.

“We’re getting so many phone calls a day,” she said. “It’s just really hard. It’s hard to say no to people. It’s hard to say, I can’t see you," Dr. Perdario said.

Dr. Perdario said she now sees about 200 patients a month. She estimates there are fewer than 20 gynecologists actively practicing in the area.

“I’ve been here for 15 years, and when I started, there were, just in the large groups, 24 OB-GYN. And so I would say it’s at least cut in half, if not more," Dr. Perdario said.

When asked why she believes the city is lacking specialists, Dr. Perdario pointed to financial challenges.

“I think insurance right now has caused a lot of issues with medicine for all of us, including myself as a patient, not just as a doctor. Insurance is really, really expensive," Dr. Perdario said.

Perdario also noted the health risks that can come from missing routine gynecological care.

“It’s kind of scary because then you’re gonna diagnose conditions that could have been caught very, very early,” Dr. Perdario said.

She recently shared a Facebook post to bring more awareness to the issue.

“I think the patients know it. I think the docs know it, but I don’t think we’re really talking about it. Hopefully, we can all come up with a solution together," Dr. Perdario said.

One way Perdario is trying to meet the demand is by hiring a nurse practitioner. However, she said she’s not sure that will be enough.

