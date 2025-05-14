Corpus Christi approves Southside street improvement project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council has approved a construction contract with Mako Contracting for significant upgrades to Huntwick Avenue on the city's Southside.

The $950,000 project will include new pavement, sidewalks, curbs, and gutters along Huntwick Avenue from South Staples Street to the H-E-B Plus on Saratoga.

Funding for the improvements will come from Type B funds, which are typically generated from sales tax revenue designated for specific infrastructure and economic development projects.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June and is expected to be completed by November, providing neighbors and shoppers with improved access to the shopping area.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

