Corpus Christi Animal Care Services applies for grant worth nearly $100K through ASPCA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Kathleen Chapa, Director of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS), said the grant they applied for is through the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

With this grant, CCACS hopes to fix specific areas that need attention, like all damaged kennel partitions in two of the five buildings.

"Like with any older facility, we have portions and things that are deteriorating. To keep up with maintenance, there are a couple throughout some of the buildings. Right now, we’re going to be focused on Building 3, and our quarantine building," Chapa said.

Although the air conditioner inside the city’s cattery building still functions, Chapa said it is due for an upgrade.

"It is working. We’re working with facility management and maintenance crews, which are fantastic. It will need to be upgraded or replaced soon, so that’s what we’re doing," Chapa said.

This is the first time the department has applied for this grant. Neighborhood News reporter Tony Jaramillo asked Chapa what the plan is for these needed upgrades if Animal Care Services is not awarded the grant.

"We will be working with facilities and our budget to see what we can do. Is there money budgeted in the scenario that the grant money isn’t awarded? We have money in our budget to move around and see what we can do. So either way, we will keep our facility up to date," Chapa said.

Connie Baird, a volunteer at the Star Rescue Group & Clinic, said this grant could be a big win for the city.

"I think that any money that is given to animal control, whether it’s from a grant, the budget, or from the citizens, would have a huge impact for them. They could use every penny they ask for."

CCACS said they could find out if the grant will be awarded as early as December, and we'll be sure to keep you updated.

