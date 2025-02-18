Congressman proposes bill to ban soda purchases with SNAP benefits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dallas-area U.S. Congressman Keith Self introduced the FIZZ-NO Act, legislation aimed at preventing the purchase of sugary soft drinks using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Congressman Self said the bill is intended to improve public health and reduce taxpayer costs.

"Soft drinks are a leading source of added sugars in the American diet," Self said, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which reports that approximately 40% of U.S. adults and 19% of children are considered obese. According to a nonprofit site, more than 3.4 million Texans receive SNAP benefits.

Dr. Jacqueline Hamilton, an assistant clinical professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences, explained how sugary drinks contribute to obesity. "It's okay to have [soda] occasionally. But if you're having several throughout the day, when you look at your overall calorie consumption, what are you consuming in the amount of refined sugar?" she said.

Reactions to the bill from local residents were mixed. Douglas Shad supported the proposal, saying,

"I think that's good. I believe Coke is bad. They use the corn syrup in it. I think that's bad for their health."

Joseph Vela agreed, adding, "At the end of the day, it's for the better. Kids need to learn that health is going to affect you in the long run."

Others voiced opposition.

"I don't think just because you can't afford it without government assistance, you should be limited to whatever your selection is when you go grocery shopping," said Emily Gamarosales.

Alvin Lawson expressed concern about a potential domino effect, saying, "Sooner or later it's going to be candy, sooner or later it's going to be what type of meat you can buy, what kind of groceries you can buy."

The federal bill is still in the early stages and would need to pass through Congress and then be signed by the president before becoming law.

