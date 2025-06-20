City council to review new tax zone proposal for London area development

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city council will get a briefing on a proposal to create TIRZ 7, a tax increment reinvestment zone that would fund the development of about 5,200 acres of mostly undeveloped land in the London area.

A TIRZ is a method for generating funding for projects in designated areas of the city. The funding comes from the value of taxable property in the zone.

Funds generated by TIRZ 7 would pay for infrastructure improvements including roads, utilities, stormwater management, parks, trails and public areas.

