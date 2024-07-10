City adds two traffic signals along Yorktown Blvd to deal with expected increased traffic with new school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Installation of new traffic lights on Yorktown boulevard began Wednesday.

They'll be at the intersections of Fred's Folly Drive, and Oso Parkway.

The new lights will now stop traffic in three directions.

City Councilmember for District 5, Gil Hernandez, explained that eventually there will be a 4-way traffic signal at the two intersections.

"It will eventually be 4 ways when Fred's Folly builds out on the other side. And it will eventually be four ways on the otherwise of Oso Parkway when the rest of the development happens. But at one point it will be a four-way stop with a protected intersection," Hernandez said.

This is all in an effort to control the increased traffic that's expected when Creekside Elementary opens this fall. The lights will also ease congestion in the Rancho Vista area when drivers try to turn onto Yorktown.

"It's all about safety. We want to make sure people can make safe turns. Right now, you have to make a left-hand turn while people are driving 45 miles an hour on a 2 lane highway. So this will be safer for everybody, including those in Flour Bluff," Hernandez said.

One resident on Fred's Folly Drive said he understands some drivers will be frustrated with more stops, but ultimately he says safety comes first.

"I understand it'll be a little more stop and go right here, but a lot of people have to wait to get out of their entrances which are closer to Yorktown. But overall it'll bring a lot of safety to the entrance and the exit. Having a street light traffic signal will be a benefit for everybody," Allan Covurrubias said.

For now, the new traffic lights will hang from wires. They will be changed to a permanent "Mast arm system" as a part of the Yorktown widening project that will begin later this summer.

The city finished the Fred Folly's addition today and expects to finish the Oso Parkway portion on Thursday, July 11.

The city said motorists should expect periodic lane closures on Thursday between 8:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. as the city works on the installation of the traffic signals.

