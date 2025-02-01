CCPD raided two illegal gambling rooms in the city's Southside

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Corpus Christi Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division (NVID) served multiple search warrants for two illegal gambling establishments - The Gold Room and The Diversion Center - on the city’s Southside.

According to a CCPD Blotter post, the raids were a result of a months-long investigation into both businesses and an apartment located on the 4900 block of Saratoga Boulevard, which detectives linked to the illegal gambling establishments and secured a third warrant for. NVID detectives found and seized gambling equipment, $4,600 in cash, and other evidence of illegal gambling during the raids.

43-year-old Viviana Garcia and 32-year-old Erasmo Cancino, who were both employees at The Gold Room, were arrested on charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Gambling Promotion, Keeping a Gambling Place, Possession of a Gambling Device, and Violation of the Nueces County Game Room Ordinance.

At The Diversion Center, 30-year-old Michael Trevino was arrested on charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Gambling Promotion, Keeping a Gambling Place, Possession of a Gambling Device, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

According to the CCPD Blotter post, this was the second time in the past eight months that NVID detectives have served a search warrant for The Diversion Center. Five adult patrons were also cited for Gambling, which is a Class C misdemeanor.

But Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity is a state jail felony with up to two years in jail and a maximum $10,000 fine as punishment, while the other three charges - Gambling Promotion, Keeping a Gambling Place and Possession of a Gambling Device - are considered class A misdemeanors.

For these raids, NVID was assisted by officers with the CCPD Gang Unit, Violent Crime Unit, Traffic Section, and investigators with the State of Texas Comptroller’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests could be likely so check back with KRIS 6 for more details.

