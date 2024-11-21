CCPD locates victim of Southside shooting on the Westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Southside shooting that took place late Wednesday night ended with the victim being found far on the Westside of Corpus Christi.

According to a CCPD blotter post, on Nov. 20, 2024, Corpus Christi Police officers were dispatched at 9:19 p.m. to the 4100 block of Brett Street for a shooting with injuries. But when officers arrived at the crime scene, they couldn't find a missing piece of the puzzle: the shooting victim.

After speaking to witnesses, CCPD officers determined that a drug deal between two men quickly turned into a robbery when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other man, an 18-year-old who fled in a white passenger car.

Later, around 9:25 p.m., CCPD officers were dispatched to a shooting call for service and found the injured 18-year-old and the car on the 1400 block of Painter Street on the Westside of Corpus Christi. Medical personnel sent him to the hospital with "serious injuries."

The shooting suspect, described as a Hispanic male in a grey hoodie, was not located at that time.

CCPD doesn't believe that this was a random act of violence, the blotter states.

