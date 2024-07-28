CCPD: Intruder shot and killed by homeowner on Corpus Christi's Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed an intruder at his home on Sunday morning.

CCPD told KRIS 6 News that the shooting happened on the 7000 block of Brandon Drive. That's inside the Buckingham Estates subdivision off Yorktown Blvd and South Staples Street on Corpus Christi's south side.

Police said just before 8 a.m., they got a call from the homewoner who said he shot an intruder who had broken into his home. When officers arrived, they found the man dead inside the home.

The homeowner is cooperating with investigators. No one else was hurt.

