CCPD: Drunk driver flips car in front of southside school minutes before student release

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 42-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she hit a car and rolled over in front of Tom Browne Middle School.

According to police, officers were called out to the 4300 block of Schanen Boulevard at 3:42 p.m. after witnesses said Amanda Clegg hit a parked car in the school zone and flipped over.

Contributed photo

When officers arrived, they found the SUV flipped in the middle of the road and immediately spoke with the driver who they suspected was intoxicated.

Officers administered a field sobriety test and arrested Clegg for driving while intoxicated. She was taken to a local hospital. Once cleared, she was taken to the City Detention Center and booked.

The crash happened between the release of two nearby schools. Students from nearby Schanen Estates Elementary were released from school at 3:10 p.m. while Tom Browne Middle School released their students at 4:10 p.m.

Luckily, the person in the parked car wasn't injured or any children walking home from school.

