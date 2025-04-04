CCPD, CCFD working a three vehicle crash off Holly, Weber Rd.

The Corpus Christi Police and Fire Departments are working a three-vehicle accident that took place off of Holly and Weber Roads on Friday, April 4.

According to CCPD, the call for the crash came in at 12:50 p.m. CCFD had to use the Jaws of Life to get the passengers out of the vehicles, with one of the drivers later taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The crash is still being processed at this time, so the cause of the accident is unknown, but CCPD said there were no fatalities reported for the passengers, only injuries.

Joe Escobedo

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.