DPS arrests driver, two passengers after SPID car chase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A series of arrests were made on the city's Southside near the Corpus Christi Trade Center following a car chase on Wednesday, Nov. 20 around 2:30 p.m. on SPID.

According to DPS's Sergeant Mallory, a Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper attempted to pull over a 2018 Buick Lacrosse for an expired registration and for speeding southbound on Ayers Street. The Buick ignored the stop, causing a car chase to be initiated, where the Buick reached up to 100 miles per hour while driving through parking lots and red lights.

DPS troopers had to execute a "pit" maneuver to stop the car on the SPID Access Road and Richter Street, where they were able to arrest the driver, 17-year-old Chanelle Silvas. The two other passengers, a 16-year-old man and a woman, initially fled on foot but were later apprehended. The 16-year-old was in possession of a handgun.

According to Sgt. Mallory, the driver was transported to the hospital after complaining of pain and medical clearance. Once cleared, she'll be taken to Nueces County Jail to be charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.

The two passengers were taken to the juvenile detention center and charged with evading on foot, with the 16-year-old man also being charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

