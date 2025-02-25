CCISD relocates historic tiger murals from old Mary Carroll High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The historic tiger murals at the old Mary Carroll High School are soon set to have a new home.

Corpus Christi Independent School District is in the process of salvaging any items and artifacts from the old school before complete demolition begins. Two of those items are the tiger murals that are located on the front and side of the historic school.

CCISD began moving the murals on Tuesday Feb. 25 and expects to have them moved to the new Mary Carroll High School by Thursday, Feb. 27.