CCISD names new Athletic Director, head Football Coach for King HS

Corpus Christi Independent School District has named Austin Menner as the new Athletic Director and head football coach for Richard King High School.

Menner, who currently serves as the assistant track coach and co-offensive coordinator at Roy Miller High School, comes from a family of coaches. He played collegiate football at both the Air Force Academy and Abilene Christian University, leading the highest-scoring offense in Texas 5A football over the past two seasons.

Menner also served as co-offensive coordinator at South Garland High School.

According to a Facebook post from CCISD, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of North Texas, as well as his Master of Science in sports administration – educational leadership from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

"The committee appreciated Mr. Menner's coaching experience and strong educational background," CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. "We are excited to welcome Coach Menner to the Mustang family and look forward to his leadership during this exciting time."

