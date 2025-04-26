CCISD Hosts Annual Teacher Job Fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) is searching for its next group of standout educators. On Saturday, the district held its annual Teacher Job Fair at Mary Carroll High School, drawing a large crowd of teachers, coaches, and community members — all eager to join the CCISD family.

Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez shared his excitement about the event, saying it’s always rewarding to see so many people interested in becoming part of the district.

"Our board has done a really good job — our salaries are very competitive. But probably the best thing is all of the benefits we offer. For employees and teachers with families, that’s what they're really looking for," said Dr. Hernandez.

At the event, candidates had the opportunity to meet directly with principals and hiring teams from across the district. Many attendees brought resumes and engaged in on-the-spot interviews, hoping to secure a position for the upcoming school year.

CCISD is hiring for a variety of roles across all grade levels and subjects.

If you missed the job fair but are interested in working for CCISD, it’s not too late. The district is still accepting applicationsonline.

