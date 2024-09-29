Bowling for a cause in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, dozens of teams gathered at Bowlero Bowling Alley for the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse (COADA) hosted their third annual Bowl for Recovery Tournament.

The nonprofit organization hosts the fundraiser event to bring awareness to alcohol and drug abuse while also raising money for their advocacy in providing more resources across the Coastal Bend.

During the Bowl for Recovery event, participants played games against each other and there were also various raffles and giveaways.

Kalynn Thompson, the organization's Director of Community Relations, said the organization is special to her.

While helping many people locally, many coaches have their own personal recovery journey they are dealing with.

Thompson believes this helps participants feel more comfortable and allows for a safe space when getting the help they need.

“For us, advocating for the recovery community is a really big deal," Thompson said. "As you know some of our staff is in long term recovery themselves. They really take anybody’s hand and just walk through it with them. Someone you know is in recovery and really just big on advocating for that; because sometimes it’s just that one person that you reached that may feel the difference.”

Proceeds for Sunday’s event go towards COADA's youth recovery and adult recovery programs.

According to COADA, the nonprofit organization has been serving the Coastal Bend area since 1957. Their resources have expanded to 12 counties, including Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kennedy, Kleberg, and more.

Available resources they offer include Outpatient Treatment for Youth and Adults, Recovery Support for Youth and Adults, Pregnant & Post-Partum Intervention, Prevention and Education, and Veteran Services.

