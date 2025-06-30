Bishop Mulvey marks 50th anniversary of his Priestly Ordination

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It was a day of celebration for the Most Reverend Bishop Michael Mulvey.

Bishop Mulvey marked the 50th anniversary of his ordination as a priest. This milestone was celebrated on Friday at the Most Precious Blood Church. His brother priests from the Diocese of Corpus Christi gathered to celebrate this mass with the Bishop.

Bishop Mulvey celebrates 50th anniversary of priestly ordination

Kris 6 News spoke with Bishop Mulvey, who expressed his feelings about his achievement.

"It's so hard to imagine all that's happened in 50 years, and it's certainly difficult, if not impossible, to go back and recapture everything," Bishop Mulvey said. "But the one thing is being faithful to Jesus Christ."

Bishop Mulvey adds he is pleased and grateful that God chose him to be the eighth Bishop of Corpus Christi.

