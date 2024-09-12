Watch Now
'BBQ Cook-Off' set for Sept. 14 at The Moravian Hall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Bring your appetite for some delicious BBQ this Saturday, Sept. 14, as the Associated General Contractors of South Texas hosts its BBQ Cook-Off at the Moravian Hall from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers say the event is dedicated to celebrating and showing appreciation for our community's hardworking construction and service workers.

"We want to create a fun and festive atmosphere where their efforts can be celebrated amongst their families and the community," said organizers.

This event is family-friendly, so invite your employees, friends, and family to enjoy a day of great food, fun, and community spirit.

Ticket details are as follows:

· Individual Adult Ticket: $20 (Includes entry to the event, plate of food, access to all the vendors at no to little additional cost)

· Kid's Ticket: $5 (Kids 5 and under are FREE)

· Discounted Group Tickets: $175 for 10 tickets (Includes entry to the event, plate of food, access to all the vendors at no to little additional cost)

Purchase tickets here: AGC Employee and Family Appreciation BBQ Cook-Off – Moravian Hall (tickettailor.com)

What to Expect:

· Vendors offering a variety of goods and services

· Face Painting for kids and adults alike

· Photo Booth to capture the day's memories

· Balloon Artists creating fun designs

· Magic Show to amaze and entertain

· Live Music to set the festive mood and celebrate the awarded winners

· Snow Cone Truck to cool off with refreshing treats

· BBQ Competition We are honored to have esteemed city officials from our surrounding areas on our panel of judges for this mouth-watering competition!

 Timeline of Event:

· Activities 4PM - 6PM Various fun activities for the whole family to enjoy 

· Dinner 5PM - 6PM Enjoy You guessed it! BBQ is on the menu for dinner

· Awards 6PM - 7PM Stick around to see who gets to brag about their brisket all year long

· Live Music 7PM -8PM Grab a seat and enjoy the tunes before the event comes to an end

