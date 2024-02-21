ATF investigating Treyway Terrace Apartment Shooting after 3D printer and 3D printed silencer found at scene

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the man police say shot his wife, injuring her and killing her unborn child Monday at Treyway Terrace Apartments.

The shooting led to the arrest of 19-year-old Noah Acuna. Corpus Christi Police were called to the apartment just after 8 pm Monday. According to a police report, when officers arrived, they found Acuna's pregnant wife with a gunshot wound to the leg and she had a towel and a belt tied around her leg as a makeshift tourniquet. Officers saw her wound was still bleeding so they applied a proper tourniquet and removed the towel and belt. The victim was rushed to Bay Area Hospital where the unborn child was pronounced dead.

Officers contacted the ATF after they noticed there was equipment to manufacture firearms using a 3D printer in the living room along with what appeared to be a homemade 3D printer firearm suppressor/silencer.

According to the report, Acuna told ATF officials he had filed to make a 3D-printed machine gun conversion device.

In the end, detectives said Noah admitted to them that he was the shooter. He stated to detectives that his wife was lying in bed while he was upstairs with her. He said he took the magazine out of his firearm, re-inserted the magazine, and racked the slide, then pulled the trigger to make sure the chamber was empty which caused the chambered round to fire and strike the victim, injuring her and killing her unborn child. He stated he was not sure of the order in which he manipulated the firearm.

Acuna was arrested and charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

That outstanding warrant stems from a Motion to Revoke filed in September alleging Acuna was not complying with the terms of probation after previously pleading guilty to a family violence charge involving his wife last January.

