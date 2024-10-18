Asbury Methodist Church strives to feed hundreds of families with "Thanksgiving for 1,000"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Getting all the fixings for a Thanksgiving feast is a tough assignment, but imagine having to get enough for 1,000 people.

That's what Asbury Methodist did after the church kicked off its annual Thanksgiving for 1,000 Project.

This is the fourth year that the church has collected donations of food that will then be given to families in the Coastal Bend so they can cook a Thanksgiving meal.

Manny Venegas/KRIS 6 News

"Any community member can come in and donate or bring canned goods or food. Either way, it will be hugely appreciated and help make us successful this year to meet our goal of being able to support 1,000 families out in our community," said volunteer, Isis Gain.

The church will be collecting food donations through November 1, 2024.

You can drop them off at Asbury Methodist Church at 7501 South Staples. Christus Spohn Shoreline will also take donations on the north tower's first and second floors for the next two weeks.