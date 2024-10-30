Amenity-rich subdivision could be next trend in development for Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi City Council approved a petition for the Mirabella Public Improvement District.

A public hearing must be held on the petition

It's a subdivision on the city's Southside full of amenities like parks, walking trails, a community center and a pool.

Corpus Christi City Council approved a petition on Tuesday for the Mirabella Public Improvement District. It’s a residential development rich in amenities that would be located off Chapman Ranch Road and County Road 22.

Per state law, a public hearing will be held on the petition, which was submitted on behalf of Rhodes Development.

The city’s Public Improvement District will use a tax to help fund infrastructure needs like water distribution, roads and landscaping.

"An assessment is put onto all of those properties within that district. And then, the assessments that are collected will help pay for all of that infrastructure," Corpus Christi Assistant City Manager Heather Hurlbert said..

Mirabella would encompass 300 acres with over 1,100 homes, 23 acres of parks, 13 miles of hike and bike trails, a community center, a pool and athletic fields.

"This offers a different product. If you look at some of the larger cities within other parts of Texas, these amenity-based housing developments are very popular and provide that little bit higher level of amenities to the residents that live there," Hurlbert said.

James Maddalone is a nearby London resident and developer who supports the idea of growth.

“Looking at the layout it looks very thoughtfully laid out, nice big parks and pools and walkways, pathways. I think that all looks very, very appealing,” he said.

James and his wife Megan Maddalone own the London Square Plaza. They've seen London's growth and had expected more.

“The London Square Plaza right there on the corner next to London ISD has done extremely well over the past two years," James said. "I think people are really making it their go-to place for the games and after school, the hangouts with the courtyard. I really feel as though this is the next step for the growth, the continued growth of London is to bring in a large subdivision like this.”

Hurlbert expects to see more developments like Mirabella, something she said Corpus Christi needs.

“We are working with several developers that are looking at some larger kind of master-plan communities across the city. We’re expecting to see a little bit more of those instead of the smaller developments like what you see on the Southside right now,” she said.

If the project is approved it would be a 10-year development, over six phases, that will be worth $467 million.

The city would also consider creating a tax increment reinvestment zone for this development and future ones.

The public hearing will be held at the City Council on Dec. 3 meeting.

