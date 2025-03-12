Aaron Drive reconstruction project set to begin March 17

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Drivers who live near Weber Road and Saratoga Boulevard need to be aware of a road closure that could impact their daily commute.

City officials say the Aaron Drive reconstruction project is set to begin Monday, March 17, and will last several months.

"The Bond 2022 project will involve improvements to pavement, curbs and gutters, and streetlights, as well as the construction of new or improved sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, signage, and pavement markings," stated city officials.

The $3.84 million project includes surface improvements as well as improvements to stormwater, water, wastewater, and gas infrastructure.

Aaron Drive from Saratoga Boulevard to Summer Wind Drive will be one-way (northbound) through November and will be completed in March 2026.

A detailed map below visually represents the road work and traffic flow adjustments: