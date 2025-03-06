A CLOSE CALL: Fire burns 50 acres near Rancho Vista; no homes damaged

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that started near the disc golf course behind Bill Witt Park spread toward the Rancho Vista subdivision, burning approximately 50 acres.

According to CCFD, firefighting crews from CCFD, Annaville Fire Department, Flour Bluff Emergency Services Districts, and the Texas Forest Service are on-site and diligently managing the situation.

Fire officials also said that, "Although the fire is near a residential area, the Texas Forest Service has established a fire line using heavy equipment to prevent the fire from spreading into the urban interface."

Resident George Turner recalled seeing smoke early in the morning.

"This morning about 10 a.m., I took the dog out the front door. I live over on Star Gazer. I looked and seen the smoke coming from the north there," Turner said.

As the fire moved closer, residents, including Jonathan Hernadez, watched and saw what would unfold.

"Yeah, it just makes it real. You see about all of those fires, all those different families. You think it could never happen to you. And until now you walk outside your house and see a bunch of smoke," Hernandez said.

Hernandez began gathering their belongings, preparing for the possibility of evacuation.

"We started getting all our bags, all our important documents in case we have to evacuate," Hernandez added.

Corpus Christi police were seen speaking with residents, which led some to wonder if evacuations were being ordered. Officials later confirmed there were no evacuations but did warn nearby homeowners about the fire.

"I'm always looking at worst-case scenario. If we need to evacuate, it's just items. I got a wife, two kids, and a dog. As long as they're safe, that's all I care about," Hernandez said.

By the afternoon, fire officials reported that no homes or structures had been damaged.

"Now all of a sudden to look at it and think it's about to go away. But hopefully everything is contained," Hernandez said.

According to fire officials, no first responders or residents were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

