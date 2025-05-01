$3.6 million construction project coming to Bonner Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $3.6 million road improvement project is set to transform Bonner Drive between Everhart Road and Flynn Parkway, bringing relief to residents who have dealt with deteriorating road conditions for years.

"I've seen the potholes just explode. Just poof! I've seen that with my dog," said George Laurel.

"The potholes are bad, and then they fix them and they're even worse. Sometimes it doesn't do it any good. You just get a bunch of bumps in the road," said Fred Jimenez.

George Laurel and Fred Jimenez have lived near Bonner Drive for decades and have witnessed firsthand the road's deterioration despite temporary repairs.

"They've patched that up, they patched that up and they patched that up! And it's ready to get patched up again. They really just need to the right thing the right way one time," said Laurel.

After receiving approval from the city council, a permanent solution funded by a 2022 bond will address these longstanding issues. The project, worth over $3.6 million, will include new asphalt, sidewalks, ADA ramps, signage, and additional improvements.

Residents are looking forward to the changes that will improve their daily commute.

"That's great. Finally seeing some improvements in the road. There's a lot of streets that needed it," said Jimenez.

Local businesses in the area don't anticipate significant disruptions during construction.

"I believe that the construction is inevitable and probably way overdue. But I don't think it's going to affect us too much, because there's a lot of access points to go to the plaza, to get to the business here," said Ernie Hinojosa of Bike World RGV.

Construction on the project begins this month and is expected to be completed in December 2026.

