18-wheeler crash causes Southside power outage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dozens of Southside homes and businesses are without power after an 18-wheeler snagged some power lines.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the truck traveled along Wooldridge Road and Dewberry Drive near Cimarron Boulevard.

At the time, about 1,300 customers were affected. As of 12:20 p.m., a little less than 200 customers were without power.

According to Omar Lopez with American Electric Power, full power restoration is expected by 2 p.m. Monday.

There's no word yet on what caused the 18-wheeler to snag the lines of whether the driver will be ticketed.