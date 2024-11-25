Watch Now
18-wheeler crash causes Southside power outage

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News
An 18-wheeler snags power lines on Wooldrige Road, leading to a power outage on the city's Southside.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dozens of Southside homes and businesses are without power after an 18-wheeler snagged some power lines.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the truck traveled along Wooldridge Road and Dewberry Drive near Cimarron Boulevard.

At the time, about 1,300 customers were affected. As of 12:20 p.m., a little less than 200 customers were without power.

According to Omar Lopez with American Electric Power, full power restoration is expected by 2 p.m. Monday.

There's no word yet on what caused the 18-wheeler to snag the lines of whether the driver will be ticketed.

