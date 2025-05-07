South Texas Botanical Gardens to offer free admission for moms May 10-11

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're wanting to show out for your loved ones on Mother's Day, here's your chance.

South Texas Botanical Gardens 'Mariposa Palooza' exhibit will open up May 10-11, where 60 large metal butterflies will be displayed at the center.

The display will continue through November 2. Moms get in free May 10-11 with the password "Butterfly" at check-in, while the rest of the party pays regular admission.

'Mariposa Palooza' is funded in part by a $14,000 grant from the City of Corpus Christi Arts and Cultural Commission. The exhibit offers local artists an opportunity to express their creative abilities on a non-traditional medium.

Cash prizes will be awarded the top three entries for adults and youth under 18 after judging.

Mariposa, Spanish for butterfly, is also a symbol for renewal and new life in many cultures. The exhibit includes pollinator gardens and the Butterfly House.

