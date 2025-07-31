South Texas Botanical Gardens partners with H-E-B to premiere nature docuseries 'Our Texas Our Future' Aug. 2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — H-E-B is set to premiere its five-part nature docu-series “OUR TEXAS OUR FUTURE” on Saturday, August 2, at the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Education Station Classroom. Best of all, admission is entirely free for the public.

The 73-minute docu-series aims to highlight the unique and wild essence of Texas, featuring captivating stories from the state's beautiful State Parks, along with insights into resilient wildlife such as Black Bears, Redfish, Bats, and Ocelots.

Alongside the screenings, an online learning curriculum associated with each film will be made available, educating and inspiring the youth about conservation efforts.

"The Botanical Gardens supports H-E-B’s long-standing commitment to reduce its impact on the environment through waste diversion efforts, energy conservation, community investment, and many other programs helping conserve and protect Texas now, for generations to come," said organizers.

Reserve your seat(s) now by calling 361-852-2100.

