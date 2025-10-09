South Texas Botanical Gardens closes early Oct. 10 for annual fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center will close to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 10, as staff complete final preparations for their signature fundraising event.

South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, located at 8545 S. Staples Street, will host "MOONLIGHT & Mariposas in the GARDENS" on Friday evening. Organizers say reservations are already closed for the sold-out event, which is being presented for the 11th year by CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery.

Event attendees should enter through the S. Oso Parkway and Staples Street entrance, where they will find a new gate and valet parking services.

The evening will feature nine restaurant stations throughout the gardens, along with wine, beer, and margarita bars. Entertainment includes live music by the Clarissa Serna Band, a butterfly release ceremony, and a silent auction.

The annual fundraiser supports the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center's educational programs and conservation efforts in the Coastal Bend region.

The gardens will resume regular operating hours following the event.