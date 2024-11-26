South Texas Botanical Gardens bringing holiday cheer with Holly-Days at the Gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What comes after Thanksgiving? Christmas! But the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center is kicking things off early with their 7th annual Holly-Days celebration, presented by VALERO.

According to their press release, starting Friday, Nov. 29, the garden will be decorated and lit up with light displays, Christmas cutouts and various decorations made out of recycled materials. A 20-foot fresh-cut lighted fir tree, snowmen made of recycled bicycle tires and a poinsettia tree in the Bromeliad House will be among the included holiday exhibits.

The Holly-Days lights will be available to the public on Friday evenings from 6 - 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 - 7:30 p.m. So every Friday and Saturday until the week of Christmas - November 29/30, December 6/7, 13/14, 20/21 - families can come and experience holiday cheer, South Texas style. Visits with Santa, crafts, a hay maze, and hayrides are also included.

