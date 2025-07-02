Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
South Texas Botanical Gardens admission is a “Fourth-off for the 4th”

Tango in front of the Visitors Center at South Texas Botanical Gardens
Tango in front of the Visitors Center at South Texas Botanical Gardens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Prepare for a festive celebration unlike any other as the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center presents “Fourth-off for the 4th.” All general admission will be reduced by 25 % for the 4th of July.

Bargains and entertainment are hotter than firecrackers at the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, located at 8545 S. Staples St., from 9 am to 6 pm on Friday, July 4.

Butterfly display at STXBG

Visitors will be able to view the MARIPOSA PALOOZA—a striking artistic butterfly exhibit featuring 70 intricately crafted metal butterflies.

The Botanical Garden's Tropical Plumeria Garden is in gorgeous full bloom, and admission also includes access to trails, wetlands, a kids' play area with a Treehouse, and a gift shop.

Organizers say picnics, as well as well-behaved, leashed canines, are welcome, but no fireworks are allowed.

REDUCED ADMISSIONS for July 4 will be:

Adults ages 13-59 $7.50 (regularly $10)

Age 60 up, Active Military, College $6.00 (regularly $8)

Ages 3-12 $4.50 (regularly $6)

Under age 3 & Members Free!

(Purchase memberships at check-in—pay no admission that day!)

REDUCED MEMBERSHIPS for July 4 will be:

Individual $30 (regularly $40)

Couple (1 household) $45 (regularly $60)

Family (1 household) / Grandparent (grandkids under 18) $67.50 (regularly $90)

